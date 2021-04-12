Shining a light on wine-making

Wines from South Africa are gaining popularity and one of its regions, Hemel en Aarde (Afrikaans for "heaven and earth"), is carving out a global reputation among wine lovers seeking a fresh distinctive flavour. Winemakers here do not try to imitate the big European names, which can be a stifling benchmark. Instead, they produce wines with a strong South African identity - wines whose taste tells the story of their distant birthplace and which bring with them the heritage from the first Huguenot plantations in the 1600s.

PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE