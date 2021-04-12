Shining a light on wine-making

Workers harvesting grapes at a vineyard in the Hottentots Holland Mountains in Stellenbosch in South Africa.
Wines from South Africa are gaining popularity and one of its regions, Hemel en Aarde (Afrikaans for "heaven and earth"), is carving out a global reputation among wine lovers seeking a fresh distinctive flavour. Winemakers here do not try to imitate the big European names, which can be a stifling benchmark. Instead, they produce wines with a strong South African identity - wines whose taste tells the story of their distant birthplace and which bring with them the heritage from the first Huguenot plantations in the 1600s.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Golden-green vines dot the 52ha winery (above) owned by Mr Anthony Hamilton Russell. The estate produces a red and a white wine from Burgundy grape varieties of eastern-central France. Mr Russell says the soils at his winery have high clay percentages, similar to those in Cote de Nuits, and "in blind tastings sometimes, our wines are thought as Burgundian", despite very different climatic conditions.
Golden-green vines dot the 52ha winery owned by Mr Anthony Hamilton Russell (above). The estate produces a red and a white wine from Burgundy grape varieties of eastern-central France. Mr Russell says the soils at his winery have high clay percentages, similar to those in Cote de Nuits, and "in blind tastings sometimes, our wines are thought as Burgundian", despite very different climatic conditions.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
April 12, 2021
