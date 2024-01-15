Shenzhen: More than just a Taobao shopping cart come to life

SHENZHEN – Seek and one would find just about anything in Shenzhen.
Bordering the Hong Kong New Territories, the city is reputed for being China’s Silicon Valley, an industrial hub for electronics and technological innovation.
