Shenzhen-based tea chain Molly Tea to open first S’pore outlet in Orchard Central in 2026

SINGAPORE – Singaporeans who cannot have enough of milk tea will soon have a new option. Shenzhen-based tea chain Molly Tea is set to open its first outlet here in 2026.

The tea chain posted on Instagram on Dec 12 : “Singapore, the wait is finally over... We can’t wait to share a cup with you soon.”

It was not stated when the store will open.

Instagram users first posted in December photos of the ongoing renovation for the store at Orchard Central mall.

The chain, whose name “molly” phonetically sounds like the Mandarin term for jasmine, is best known for its jasmine milk tea and jasmine matcha.

Founded in Shenzhen in 2021 , the tea chain has more than 2,000 stores in China, the United States, Britain, Australia, Indonesia and Thailand as at November.

Served in the brand’s candy-pink cups, the drinks have attracted a cult following with long queues often spotted at its outlets.

The chain has had collaborations – ranging from merchandise to limited-edition drinks – with the likes of Taiwanese singer Jolin Tsai, Chinese actor Xia Zhiguang and K-pop girl group I-dle’s member Yuqi.

The Straits Times has contacted Molly Tea for more information.