Straitstimes.com header logo

Shelter Stars Of The Month: Bonded Angora rabbits Julius and Corinne

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

shelter01 - Shelter Stars of the month: Bonded Angora rabbits Julius and Corinne. SOURCE / COPYRIGHT: PHOTO: HOUSE RABBIT SOCIETY SINGAPORE

Angora rabbits Julius (left) and Corinne are a pair of three-year-old sisters.

PHOTO: HOUSE RABBIT SOCIETY SINGAPORE

Google Preferred Source badge

SINGAPORE – Julius and Corinne are three-year-old rescued Angora rabbits. Known affectionately as Juju and Coco by their foster family, the sisters are a bonded pair to be adopted together.

All-white Coco usually takes the lead, while Juju, a mix of white, brown and black, follows wherever Coco goes. Both have good litter habits.

Coco loves her greens and Juju prefers her hay, though both will choose pellets anytime. For play, Juju loves cardboard boxes and Coco goes crazy over stacking cups.

Angora rabbits are one of the oldest domesticated breeds of rabbit and are known for their long and soft fur. Juju and Coco will need a family who can keep up with their silky floof and brush the bunnies several times a week.

If you are keen to adopt Julius and Corinne, contact House Rabbit Society Singapore (HRSS) via its Facebook page (

str.sg/DLNi

). HRSS is an all-volunteer non-profit group that rescues and rehomes abandoned rabbits in Singapore.

More on this topic
Shelter Star Of The Month: Kumo the domestic shorthair
Shelter Star Of The Month: Casper the Singapore Special
See more on

Pets

Animals

Animal welfare

Adoption

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.