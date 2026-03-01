Shelter Stars Of The Month: Bonded Angora rabbits Julius and Corinne

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – Julius and Corinne are three-year-old rescued Angora rabbits. Known affectionately as Juju and Coco by their foster family, the sisters are a bonded pair to be adopted together.

All-white Coco usually takes the lead, while Juju, a mix of white, brown and black, follows wherever Coco goes. Both have good litter habits.

Coco loves her greens and Juju prefers her hay, though both will choose pellets anytime . For play, Juju loves cardboard boxes and Coco goes crazy over stacking cups.

Angora rabbits are one of the oldest domesticated breeds of rabbit and are known for their long and soft fur. Juju and Coco will need a family who can keep up with their silky floof and brush the bunnies several times a week.