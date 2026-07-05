Shelter Star of the Month: Orrie the affectionate Singapore Special

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SINGAPORE – Orrie is a calm, easy-going and affectionate boy who absolutely loves being around his humans.

The Singapore Special, who is almost seven years old, is not a fan of rain and thunderstorms. During these times, he will seek out his safe spot or stay close to his humans for comfort.

Orrie is HDB-approved and walks well on a leash. While he can be reactive towards other dogs, he responds well to food motivation and can be redirected with treats.

With the right support and consistency, Orrie has the potential to grow into a more confident companion and will make a deeply loving addition to the right home. A patient family who understands that progress takes time would be ideal for him.

If you are keen to adopt Orrie or any of his friends, contact SOSD at str.sg/j7B9. SOSD is a volunteer-run organisation dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming stray and abandoned dogs in Singapore.