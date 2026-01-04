Shelter Star Of The Month: Miles the Singapore Special

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – Miles is a seven-year-old male Singapore Special looking for a forever home.

The handsome local breed was found abandoned in Lim Chu Kang with another dog. Miles remains cheerful and trusting despite his rough start, and is affectionate and loves to be around people.

The HDB-approved canine is a big foodie and will never say no to a tasty treat. The energetic dog enjoys going for walks and, when he is excited, he shows off happy hops by jumping up on all four paws.

Miles and Milan, another male Singapore Special, have been part of a pilot initiative between animal welfare group SOSD and online booking platform Klook called Singapore Special Walk.

Started in December 2025, the fund-raising programme offers dog lovers a chance to take Miles and Milan out for walks and have a picnic with the dogs at a ticketed price of $10, with all proceeds going to the shelter.

The activity is currently fully booked, but more slots will be released later.