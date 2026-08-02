Shelter Star of the Month: Meet Asher, a four-year-old Singapore Special

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Asher is a sweet, handsome four-year-old Singapore Special that embodies the perfect balance of energy and calm.

While a little shy at first, he opens up during playtime with his friends at the shelter, and loves a good toy.

Asher is just as happy curling up in his bed as he is zooming around dog runs and rolling in the grass.

HDB-approved, food-loving and delightfully affectionate, he is ready to bring equal parts adventure and comfort to his forever home.

If you are keen to adopt or learn more about Asher, contact Mercylight Animal Rescue and Sanctuary at mercylight.org.sg/adopt-a-blessing/asherboy-blessing.

Mercylight is a volunteer-run charity dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming Singapore’s at-risk dogs.