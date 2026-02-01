Shelter Star Of The Month: Kumo the domestic shorthair

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Kumo, a male white domestic shorthair, is looking for a forever home.

SINGAPORE – Kumo is a gentle, six-year-old domestic shorthair who has been living in a park watched over by community feeders.

The all-white male cat with a unique black patch on his nose is affectionate and enjoys being close to humans.

Calm, laid-back and endearing, Kumo offers a quiet kind of love that feels deeply comforting. He accepts pets and scritches on his own terms, and gets along well with other friendly cats with proper introductions.

Kumo is sterilised, microchipped, FIV/FeLV negative, vaccinated, dewormed and deflead, and is in good health.

If you are keen to adopt Kumo or his friends, contact Purely Meow, the cat division of animal welfare group Purely Adoptions, at shorturl.at/yF4bi . All adoptions require a fully cat-proof home and a pre-adoption home visit.

Purely Adoptions is a non-profit community that seeks to rescue, rehabilitate and find loving homes for stray and abandoned cats and dogs in Singapore.