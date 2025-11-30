Straitstimes.com header logo

Shelter Star Of The Month: Casper the Singapore Special

Casper is a four-year-old male Singapore Special looking for a forever home.

PHOTO: PURELY WOOF

Casper may just be the dog that makes your Christmas even more special.

The male Singapore Special, who will turn five on Dec 25, is HDB-approved and grass-trained. He also listens to commands and walks well on a leash.

Quiet and loyal, he is looking for a pawrent who does not expect perfection, but is willing to manage his needs with care and patience.

He is food-motivated and may be shy in the presence of strangers. He is also sterilised and microchipped, and has no medical issues. 

If you are keen to adopt Casper or his friends, go to Purely Woof (

purelyadoptions.com/adoptdog

), the dog division of animal welfare group Purely Adoptions.

