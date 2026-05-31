Shelter Star of the Month: Cairns the eclectus parrot looking for forever home on World Parrot Day

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Cairns, a 14-year-old eclectus parrot, can say “hi”, “hello” and even “meow”.

SINGAPORE – At about 14 years old, female eclectus parrot Cairns is a gentle soul. Calm and slow-moving, she enjoys quietly exploring her surroundings once she feels safe and has formed trust with her humans.

Known for their striking green and red plumage and intelligence, eclectus parrots are native to the Solomon Islands, New Guinea and parts of Australia. They are highly social birds that thrive on interaction, mental stimulation and a balanced diet rich in fresh fruit and vegetables.

Cairns arrived with feather-plucking issues, but has made encouraging progress under the care of her fosterer, with new pin feathers slowly growing back.

She is food-motivated and has recently been learning to play with toys and forage for treats. She also enjoys shredding tissues and can say “hi”, “hello” and even “meow”, alongside an occasional whistle. Like many parrots, she can get vocal when seeking attention.

Potential owners should be prepared for the long-term commitment parrots require, including daily socialisation, enrichment and proper veterinary care. It is possible for an eclectus parrot to live for 30 to 50 years in captivity.

If you are keen to provide a forever home for Cairns, contact Parrot Society Singapore (PSS) at parrotsocietysg.org/adopt/. It is a non-profit animal welfare group that rescues, rehabilitates and advocates for better care of parrots in Singapore through education, outreach and community support.

PSS released its revised edition of the Parrot Care Handbook at the Friends of Parrots Day on May 30, Singapore’s first event dedicated to raising awareness on responsible parrot care, which coincides with World Parrot Day on May 31.

Supported by the Animal & Veterinary Service, the handbook provides clear, science-based guidance on topics such as parrot care, behaviour, nutrition, enrichment and welfare, to help both new and experienced pet owners make informed decisions about their parrot’s daily care.

The 180-page e-book is available for download at parrotsocietysg.org/handbook