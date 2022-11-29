She thought she was done with long Covid, but it returned

SINGAPORE – When Ms Sara Ann Nicholas contracted Covid-19 in February, the 24-year-old thought she would be back on her feet in a couple of weeks. However, she is still on the long road to recovery.

In June, the researcher in cities and urban planning thought she was cured of post-Covid symptoms such as fatigue and chest pains. She was back to doing high-intensity workouts and planning a holiday overseas. But her condition worsened by August. As of November, she could barely walk 1,000 steps a day without exhausting herself.