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She has seizures at work, but epilepsy hasn’t stopped her career from progressing

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An estimated 29,000 people have epilepsy in Singapore. Many are able to work full time, including in senior roles.

An estimated 29,000 people have epilepsy in Singapore. Many are able to work full time, including in senior roles.

PHOTO: ADOBE STOCK

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Akshita Nanda

  • People with epilepsy can hold demanding jobs and manage seizures at work, but stigma and misunderstanding remain barriers to employment.
  • Epilepsy is caused by abnormal brain electrical activity and is managed mainly with medication and sometimes surgery.
  • Employers should judge candidates by ability, not medical condition. Workers with epilepsy need support, clear communication, and seizure action plans to maintain careers safely.

AI generated

SINGAPORE – After multiple rounds of interviews, Mandy (not her real name) was offered a senior manager position at a multinational company. Only then did she reveal that she has epilepsy, a chronic neurological condition, and that she is on medication for recurrent seizures.

Her seizures may be as frequent as once or twice a week and last two or three minutes. After that, she recovers and can resume work.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.