She has seizures at work, but epilepsy hasn’t stopped her career from progressing
- People with epilepsy can hold demanding jobs and manage seizures at work, but stigma and misunderstanding remain barriers to employment.
- Epilepsy is caused by abnormal brain electrical activity and is managed mainly with medication and sometimes surgery.
- Employers should judge candidates by ability, not medical condition. Workers with epilepsy need support, clear communication, and seizure action plans to maintain careers safely.
AI generated
SINGAPORE – After multiple rounds of interviews, Mandy (not her real name) was offered a senior manager position at a multinational company. Only then did she reveal that she has epilepsy, a chronic neurological condition, and that she is on medication for recurrent seizures.
Her seizures may be as frequent as once or twice a week and last two or three minutes. After that, she recovers and can resume work.