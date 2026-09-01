She has seizures at work, but epilepsy hasn’t stopped her career from progressing

An estimated 29,000 people have epilepsy in Singapore. Many are able to work full time, including in senior roles.

SINGAPORE – After multiple rounds of interviews, Mandy (not her real name) was offered a senior manager position at a multinational company. Only then did she reveal that she has epilepsy, a chronic neurological condition, and that she is on medication for recurrent seizures.

Her seizures may be as frequent as once or twice a week and last two or three minutes. After that, she recovers and can resume work.