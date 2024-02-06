She endured years of ear pain from molar tooth before going to the dentist

Ms Katherinne Kuan had a bad childhood experience, which led to a lingering fear of dentists. ST PHOTO: AZMI ATHNI
Amrita Kaur
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE – Many people dislike going to the dentist, but for some, it can be a debilitating anxiety and phobia. 

When Ms Katherinne Kuan was about 11 years old, her mother took her to the dentist to fix her lower jaw, which protruded outwards. 

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top