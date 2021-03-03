Shake Shack to open sixth Singapore outlet at Great World

SINGAPORE - Grab your favourite Shake Shack burger at Great World - its sixth outlet in Singapore - when it opens in the second quarter of the year.

No official opening date was given by the New York burger in its press release issued on Wednesday (March 3).

The new outlet, which will be on the first floor of Great World mall, will feature abstract murals by Singapore artist tobyato, whose real name is Toby Tan.

Shake Shack, which is famous for its ShackBurger and Shack-cago Dog, opened its first store here at Jewel Changi Airport in 2019. It went on to open outlets in Neil Road, Orchard Road, Suntec City and VivoCity last year.

The global chain, which started in 2004 in New York City, has more than 275 outlets in the United States and more than 90 international locations.