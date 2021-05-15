Sexual wellness boutique opens in department store

SINGAPORE - On the second floor of Isetan department store at Shaw House, one can order a cup of coffee from Kith Cafe, browse eco-friendly yoga equipment from Rumi Earth and shop for adult toys at sexual wellness boutique PinkLifestyle.

With sleek products, tasteful displays and a velvet pink couch for lounging, the boutique is feminine and welcoming - exactly the look the online platform was going for when it opened the shop last year.