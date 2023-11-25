Sew relaxing: Singapore hobbyists find making their own clothes a form of therapy

Entrepreneur Amy Long sews clothes for herself and her two daughters. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN
Joanne Soh
Updated
Published
1 min ago
SINGAPORE – “You made this?” is a question these women get asked frequently.

Sewing their own clothes is their favourite pastime and their wardrobes are full of their “me mades”, a craft term used to refer to self-fashioned creations.

