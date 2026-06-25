Seventeen’s Joshua pledges continued support for young people’s dreams

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Joshua Hong gives a speech during the launch of the Global Youth Grant Scheme Scale-Up Phase at UNESCO on June 25.

SEOUL – Seventeen member Joshua returned to UNESCO headquarters in Paris on June 25 , delivering a speech on behalf of the group that reaffirmed its commitment to supporting young people through creativity, collaboration and well-being.

Speaking at the commemorative event “UNESCO x Seventeen: Celebrating Youth, Creativity and Well-Being Together”, Joshua reflected on the group’s journey since becoming UNESCO’s first Goodwill Ambassador for Youth in 2024 and highlighted the impact of the Global Youth Grant Scheme, launched in partnership with the organisation.

“Today marks Seventeen’s third visit to UNESCO headquarters, a place where returning is always meaningful,” said Joshua. “Upon our appointment, we shared with UNESCO a core belief that young people should be empowered to lead change.”

The grant initiative, titled “Going Together – For Youth Creativity and Well-Being”, was established through a US$1 million ( S$1.3 million ) donation made by Seventeen following the group’s appointment as UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador for Youth.

Since its creation, the fund supports youth-led projects focused on music, art, sports, mental health and community development.

In 2025 , the group also donated proceeds from the “Joopiter presents: sacai x Seventeen” charity auction, allowing UNESCO to provide additional support to 10 outstanding projects selected from the programme’s first 100 participating youth groups.

Rather than focusing on funding alone, Joshua emphasised the young participants’ ability to drive change within their own communities.

“Beyond the numbers, what really matters are the stories,” he said. “We have seen young people use music and dance for healing, art for mental well-being and sports to build confidence.”

He added that two aspects of the projects stood out most to the members.

“No project was done by just one person. They came together, joined forces and made it happen as a team,” he said. “They did not need someone to tell them what to do. Because they are the ones who know the challenges of their communities best, they are the ones who found the best solutions.”

Joshua also drew parallels between the grant recipients’ experiences and Seventeen’s own journey as a group.

“As 13 individuals sharing one dream for over a decade, we faced our own uncertainties, having to reinvent ourselves, embrace new challenges and push beyond our limits,” he said.

“Through those experiences, we learnt that growth is never achieved alone. It thrives on trust and the belief that we are stronger together.”

Closing his speech, Joshua pledged that Seventeen would continue supporting young people through its role as UNESCO Youth Goodwill Ambassador.

“We will sing, we will whisper and sometimes we will shout out to remind you that your dreams matter,” he said. “They matter to you, they matter to the world, and they matter deeply to us, Seventeen.”

The event also celebrated the achievements of young leaders participating in the Going Together initiative and was attended by UNESCO Deputy Director-General Asa Charlotte Regner, youth representatives and project participants from around the world.

Seventeen first collaborated with UNESCO in November 2023, becoming the first K-pop act to hold a special session at the organisation’s Youth Forum.

In June 2024, the group was appointed UNESCO’s first-ever Goodwill Ambassador for Youth. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK