Seven castles around the world to dream about after binge-watching Bridgerton

SINGAPORE - If you have binge-watched the soapy Regency-era drama Bridgerton on Netflix, it is likely that you have fallen in love with its decadent manors and classic English castles.

The good news is that you do not have to be English nobility or go back in time to live out the Bridgerton fantasy.

From Canada to Ireland and Turkey to India, there are stunning castles that can be rented for a vacation worthy of the lavish Bridgerton lifestyle - once travel resumes after the pandemic, that is.

Ahead of the series' second season, which will begin filming in the coming spring, you can still dream about the high life with this list of castles around the world.

1. Ashford Castle, County Mayo, Ireland



PHOTO: ASHFORD CASTLE, THE RED CARNATION HOTEL COLLECTION



This regal retreat is possibly the closest people can get to a Bridgerton experience.

Think lush green woodlands, tranquil lakeside views and a majestic turreted castle with individually designed rooms that pair old-world grandeur with technology.



PHOTO: ASHFORD CASTLE, THE RED CARNATION HOTEL COLLECTION



Set on the banks of Lough Corrib, the nearly 800-year-old castle offers quintessential country pursuits such as falconry, clay shooting and archery, as well as modern-day zip-lining, just to name a few.

Its over-the-top amenities include a glamorous cinema with 32 red velvet seats and a luxurious spa decked with seashell chandeliers and a Tree of Life mural.

Rates: From: $842 a night

Info: Ashford Castle's website

2. Taj Lake Palace, Udaipur, India



PHOTO: TAJ LAKE PALACE, UDAIPUR



Seemingly afloat on glistening Lake Pichola and surrounded by the Aravali mountains, this palace-hotel lets guests retreat into their own world.

One of the most romantic hotels in the world, the Taj Lake Palace is adorned with white marbled walls, pillared terraces and resplendent gardens. If you can afford it, splurge on one of the heritage suites. Each suite has its own personality and all are embellished with rich colours, antique furniture, silk fabrics and exquisite mosaics.



PHOTO: TAJ LAKE PALACE, UDAIPUR



With its beautiful interiors and 360-degree view of Udaipur, Taj Lake Palace tops this castle-loving writer's list.

Rates: From $666 a night

Info: Taj Lake Palace's website

3. Ciragan Palace Kempinski, Istanbul, Turkey



PHOTO: CIRAGAN PALACE KEMPINSKI



If you are looking for a Middle Eastern equivalent of Bridgerton-style accommodation, Ciragan Palace Kempinski is likely the one for you.

Guests get pampered with a Turkish bath or unwind in the outdoor infinity pool overlooking the Bosphorus strait.



PHOTO: CIRAGAN PALACE KEMPINSKI



With intricate tilework, antique furniture and abundant velvet and satin upholstery, you can luxuriate like royalty in a complex that once housed Ottoman sultans.

Every room comes with floor-to-ceiling windows and a balcony, for vistas of the gardens or the Bosphorus that divides Turkey.

Rates: From $451 a night

Info: Ciragan Palace Kempinski's website

4. Fairmont Le Chateau Frontenac, Quebec, Canada



PHOTO: FAIRMONT LE CHATEAU FRONTENAC



Besides mountains and crystal-blue lakes, Canada has its fair share of castle-hotels around the country.

One of the most photographed hotels in the world, Chateau Frontenac is known for its dramatic copper spires and extravagant interiors filled with historical artefacts.



PHOTO: FAIRMONT LE CHATEAU FRONTENAC



Nestled atop a cliff that looms over Saint Lawrence River, the century-old castle romances guests with grand views of the fortified city of Old Quebec.

This castle, listed as a National Historic Site of Canada, has hosted political leaders, celebrities and, yes, royalty.

Rates: From $312 a night

Info: Fairmont Le Chateau Frontenac's website

5. Schlosshotel Kronberg, Kronberg, Germany



PHOTO: BOOKING.COM



If there is a castle that should be on your bucket list, it is Germany's Neuschwanstein Castle - the inspiration for Disney's Cinderella Castle.

Of course, the fairy-tale castle is a tourist attraction and does not accommodate stays. Travellers, however, can turn to Schlosshotel Kronberg, a castle-hotel that was once the private residence of Victoria, Empress Frederick of Germany, daughter of Queen Victoria.



PHOTO: SCHLOSSHOTEL KRONBERG



Perched above the pretty town of Kronberg and set next to an 18-hole golf course, the mixed German Renaissance-style castle is decked out in historic decor and gallery-worthy paintings.

Rates: From $383 a night

Info: Schlosshotel Kronberg's website

6. Domaine Les Crayeres, Reims, France



PHOTO: DOMAINE LES CRAYERES



A list of castles would be incomplete without a French chateau. Decorated in classical French style, this elegant abode of only 20 guest rooms lets you imagine the aristocratic life.

There is a whiff of Bridgerton fantasy in the manicured gardens and palatial setting, and the good life continues with wine-tasting tours and dining at two-Michelin-starred restaurant, Le Parc.



PHOTO: DOMAINE LES CRAYERES



The chateau is closed for the time being due to France's coronavirus restrictions.

Rates: From $515 a night

Info: Domaine Les Crayeres' website

7. Dunskey Estate Castle, Portpatrick, Scotland



PHOTO: DUNSKEY ESTATE



This Edwardian castle is a secluded gem that combines old-world style with modern updates.

From its heritage-rich porch to the elegant drawing room, every room is a new experience.



PHOTO: DUNSKEY ESTATE



Elevate your experience by doing arts and crafts at the in- castle studio or playing dress-up in the "magic parlour" to complete your stint as "royalty".

Outside, the estate offers walled gardens, vast grounds for nature exploration and outdoor adventures that include forest bathing, kayaking and even partying in the rave cave. Lodges catering to small groups are also available within the estate.

Rates: From $719 a night for one person

Info: Dunskey Estate Castle's website