Serving for 49 years, former machine operator Chui Tau Siong is now CEO

Mr Chui Tau Siong, 63, chief executive of Jebsen & Jessen Packaging, joined its predecessor, Insulpack Industries, as a machine operator in 1973. He has been with the company for 49 years. PHOTO: CHUI TAU SIONG
Benson Ang
Lifestyle Correspondent
Updated
Published
4 min ago
Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE – Mr Chui Tau Siong’s career trajectory is a modern-day fairy tale. He rose through the ranks over 49 years, getting his hands dirty on the factory floor and progressed on to oversee more than 1,500 people and manage multiple manufacturing plants across South-east Asia.

At 17, the former Malaysian came to Singapore looking for work. He got off the bus, saw an Insulpack Industries job listing on a pinboard outside a factory, walked in and got the job. That was how the O-level holder, who is now Singaporean, started out as a machine operator in 1973.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top