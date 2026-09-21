Coffee cup movement games, sending heartfelt wishes: How these seniors are adding colour to their day

Over six mornings, simple art activities gave seniors fresh ways to create, reminisce and connect over coffee and conversations

Here’s to new kakis. Seniors from THK AAC @ Cassia raise a toast with their decorated cups from the final Kopi and Boogie Kakis session, a keepsake from mornings spent moving and getting to know one another.

On a weekday morning at a coffeeshop in Cassia Crescent, the usual cups of kopi, teh and milo came with a little extra.

A group of seniors from THK Active Ageing Center (AAC) @ Cassia chatted excitedly as they gathered for the final session of Kopi and Boogie Kakis, an arts-and-movement programme commissioned by the National Arts Council and hosted by HOWONE Institute.

Before the decorating began, the seniors turned empty coffee cups into props for simple rhythm and movement games. They lifted, tapped and passed the cups through a series of movements that exercise their hand-eye coordination.

Six sessions ago, they had sat around the same table as strangers. Now, everyone goes home with fond memories and more familiar faces around the neighbourhood to say hello to.

It’s this kind of simple community gathering many families hope their parents or grandparents can enjoy, and one made possible through AACs across Singapore.

Coffee cups became props for simple rhythm and movement games, filling the table with excitement. Sometimes, all it takes is a shared moment to help people feel a little more at home with one another. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

From wishes of good health to happiness and prosperity, participants penned messages for newfound friends made through Kopi and Boogie Kakis. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

No two cups, no two stories. Decorated with stickers and filled with colourful messages, each cup became reminders of the meaningful mornings shared. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

Stick with what speaks to you. Seniors took time to be creative with their stickers and added their own little touches to coffee cups. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

A little creativity went a long way. Seniors personalised their coffee cups and conversations flowed just as naturally as the ideas. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

Between laughter and casual banter, one husband shared how much he enjoys seeing his wife happy, describing her as one of his greatest supporters. The arts became another way for them to create new memories together, through Kopi and Boogie Kakis. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

Once shy around one another, participants soon became comfortable as new friendships blossomed over time. It’s easy to see why they kept returning each week, and why others would want to join them. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

A full table and a fuller heart. After six sessions together, seniors from THK AAC @ Cassia held up their decorated coffee cups proudly. For anyone wondering where to find a community like this for themselves, a parent or grandparent, AACs across Singapore offer such programmes. PHOTO: SPH MEDIA

Find out how else the arts can make life fuller when woven into our everyday.