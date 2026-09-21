Coffee cup movement games, sending heartfelt wishes: How these seniors are adding colour to their day
Over six mornings, simple art activities gave seniors fresh ways to create, reminisce and connect over coffee and conversations
Here’s to new kakis. Seniors from THK AAC @ Cassia raise a toast with their decorated cups from the final Kopi and Boogie Kakis session, a keepsake from mornings spent moving and getting to know one another.
PHOTO: SPH MEDIA
Published Sep 21, 2026, 04:00 AM
On a weekday morning at a coffeeshop in Cassia Crescent, the usual cups of kopi, teh and milo came with a little extra.
A group of seniors from THK Active Ageing Center (AAC) @ Cassia chatted excitedly as they gathered for the final session of Kopi and Boogie Kakis, an arts-and-movement programme commissioned by the National Arts Council and hosted by HOWONE Institute.
Before the decorating began, the seniors turned empty coffee cups into props for simple rhythm and movement games. They lifted, tapped and passed the cups through a series of movements that exercise their hand-eye coordination.
Six sessions ago, they had sat around the same table as strangers. Now, everyone goes home with fond memories and more familiar faces around the neighbourhood to say hello to.
It’s this kind of simple community gathering many families hope their parents or grandparents can enjoy, and one made possible through AACs across Singapore.