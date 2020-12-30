Sculpture Zoo

WORLD OF COLOURS: Fourteen sculptures by Taiwanese artist Hung Yi are on display at the City of Arts and Sciences in Valencia, Spain, till February. The works at the Galaxia Hung exhibition are inspired by Taiwanese culture and daily life, with the bright colours seen in traditional Taiwanese patterns.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
