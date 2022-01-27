Saving face: Huat masks to wear for Chinese New Year in a pandemic

SINGAPORE - It is time to put your minimalist masks away again, because what is Chinese New Year without a bit of fun?

Be it disposable face masks or their reusable cloth counterparts, this year's festive offerings for adults and children come in an explosion of colours - including plenty of red - and tiger-optional prints.

Whether you are after dainty designs or full-on kitsch (think bak kwa and mahjong motifs), these face coverings are all about serving looks with a side of Chinese New Year spirit.

But it is not all about cheekiness and style. Mask specialist Enro's Blooming Tiger masks, for instance, comes with built-in PM0.1 filtration layers that are said to filter out over 98 per cent of viruses and bacteria, and is supposed to last for more than 100 washes.

Meanwhile, local brand Simone Sews' three-ply masks include a washable filter. Founded by self-professed "fabricoholic" Simone Consigliere, Simone Sews uses only 100 per cent cotton fabrics. Her Chinese New Year-themed mask, Roaring In 2022, is made in Italy and printed in South Korea.

Non-profit organisation Project Luni is also getting in on the game with its disposable KF94 masks, but any money made from the purchases will be funnelled to its main mission: rescuing cats.

The masks by Komuniti Tukang Jahit, on the other hand, are sewn by a community of single and stay-at-home mothers from Malaysia, who are paid some income in return - talk about doing good while looking good.

Whatever your pick, offset these maximalist masks with an understated ensemble. Stick to sleek silhouettes, opt for one or two colours at most for your clothes and you are all ready to party - while sticking to the usual social distancing regulations, of course.