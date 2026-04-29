Sanrio steps into the spotlight at Universal Studios Singapore with new boutique and cafe

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Visitors can take photos with Hello Kitty during a meet-and-greet at the Superstar Boutique, and eat Sanrio-themed food at the Hello Kitty themed Superstar Cafe.

SINGAPORE – Universal Studios Singapore (USS) has officially opened Superstar Boutique and Superstar Cafe, a new Sanrio-themed concept that brings exclusive merchandise, character performances and themed desserts into two bright pink spaces designed to make guests feel like superstars in a “mini-Hollywood moment”.

At the entrance, the Hello Kitty popcorn bucket ($45) can be seen – which at first glance looks like a decorative piece showing the beloved character driving a car, but opens up to double as a popcorn holder.

One highlight is the exclusive Universal Studios Singapore Sanrio collection, housed in its own section and designed in the theme park’s signature blue palette with ribbon details, spanning items such as character cushions ($40), keychains ($28), pencil cases ($25), hair ties ($22), headbands ($25) and plush toys ($35) all marked by Sanrio motifs and created specifically for USS.

Beyond this exclusive line, the rest of the store expands into character-led sections for Hello Kitty, My Melody, Kuromi and Pompompurin, stocked with a broader mix of apparel, accessories and collectibles.

From T-shirts for children ($38) and adults ($40) – including striped jerseys ($89) stamped with “74”, a nod to Hello Kitty’s birth year – to novelty plush toys dressed in outfits ($45) and even E.T. costumes ($40), the range leans heavily into playful, character-driven designs.

A display of Kuromi-themed merchandise including caps, keychains, and plushies. ST PHOTO: JASEL POH

This extends to Kuromi milk cookies ($18) housed in a car-shaped tin featuring the character at the wheel with her sidekick Baku riding behind, which can be reused as a piggy bank or lunchbox, as well as a wide selection of plush keychains (from $15), including Hello Kitty’s teddy bear friend Tiny Chum.

The space is built to “glamorise” the characters, says Resorts World Sentosa’s (RWS) head of retail and merchandising Therese Crowe, with the intent to make it feel like “you’ve stepped into Hollywood in the 1950s in a very kawaii way”.

Visitors take photos with Hello Kitty during a meet-and-greet at the Superstar Boutique, with Sanrio merchandise in the background. ST PHOTO: JASEL POH

The boutique will also host meet-and-greet sessions, where Hello Kitty and Pompompurin make a choreographed entrance, perform to music and pose for photos, with sessions held in-store and timings to be announced.

The Superstar Cafe, located just across the boutique in an open, doorless layout, features a menu of Sanrio-themed desserts and drinks. A strong waft of butter caramel popcorn ($12) hits first, before the display of bakes takes over.

Cinnamoroll-themed bombolone at the Superstar cafe, paired with the Hello Kitty Strawberry Delight and Green Apple Freeze drink. ST PHOTO: JASEL POH

Swiss rolls come in combinations such as the Kuromi Black Sesame & Vanilla ($10) and My Melody Lychee & Rose ($10), alongside the Hello Kitty Strawberry Delight ($10) layered with cream and sponge, while a line-up of bombolone ($9.50 each) features flavours tied to each character, including mango, apple cinnamon and blueberry.

Drinks follow suit, from the My Melody Popping Lemon Fizz and Hello Kitty Green Apple Freeze ($11.50 each), to character-branded lattes in caramel, vanilla and chocolate served in themed cups ($10 for hot, $11 for iced).

Assorted bombolone featuring Sanrio characters. ST PHOTO: JASEL POH

The menu was developed in collaboration with Sanrio, with flavours and designs shaped around each character.

“We wanted to create a menu that is playful yet premium, picturing handcrafted sweets that are not only Instagram-worthy, but also comforting and delicious,” says Mr Desmond Goh, director of F&B, attraction destination and experience at RWS.

Visitors queuing for food at the Hello Kitty themed Superstar Cafe. ST PHOTO: JASEL POH

The concept builds on the success of USS’ first Hello Kitty studio that opened in 2017, expanding the spotlight to the wider Sanrio cast and combining retail, dining and performance aimed at guests who are “young at heart”.

Superstar Boutique and Superstar Cafe open daily from 10am to 7pm. For more information, visit https://www.rwsentosa.com/en/play/universal-studios-singapore/superstar-boutique-sanrio-experience