With automation, smart monitoring and parts that are easier to clean, Samsung’s Bespoke AI WindFree Pro helps keep your home cool with minimal effort

In 2026, staying comfortable indoors as temperatures climb is no longer just about cooling power. It is also about maintaining that comfort with as little effort as possible.

This shift reflects the way smart homes have quietly transformed our expectations of everyday living. Washers optimise their cycles automatically, and refrigerators help manage our food stock. More than ever, the best home technology is the kind that works in the background, simplifying routines without demanding extra attention so you get more out of each day.

But what about air conditioners? Although they are essential for staying comfortable during the hotter months, maintaining them has never been easy. Cleaning filters, worrying about odours, checking for mould, and scheduling maintenance can quickly turn cooling into another chore, making it less appealing to switch it on when you need it the most.



Samsung’s Bespoke AI WindFree Pro Air Conditioner 1 approaches the user experience from an entirely new angle. It has been designed to act as a smart, low-maintenance cooling system that helps reduce the amount of effort needed to keep your home’s air feeling fresh and comfortable.



With the Bespoke AI WindFree Pro, Samsung has introduced features that help to automatically maintain the air-conditioner. Since it reduces the burden of constantly having to change the mode or manually check for buildup and odours, the air-conditioner allows cooling comfort to feel more seamless and stress-free.

Automated cleaning, less daily upkeep

One standout feature of the Bespoke AI WindFree Pro is Freeze Wash, an automated cleaning function that helps keep the indoor unit clean through a three-step process. First, it rapidly freezes the heat exchanger, coating it in frost. It then blows air to defrost the ice, creating a water-washing effect that helps to remove dirt and contamination, including 95 per cent of microorganisms2. The unit then dries any remaining moisture, completing the cleaning process.

The best part? You do not even have to be at home. With Unoccupied Auto Clean mode, the Bespoke AI WindFree Pro can run the Freeze Wash cycle while you are away, and it will notify you when it is time for the next clean. Simply set it up through the SmartThings app on your Android or iOS device. By the time you return, the air conditioner will have completed its cleaning cycle and dried itself internally, helping your home feel fresher and more comfortable the next time you switch on the unit.

The Freeze Wash function cleans the air-conditioner in three stages: freezing the heat exchanger, defrosting and washing away dirt, then drying the unit internally. Image is for Illustrative purposes only. PHOTO: SAMSUNG

The cleaning does not stop there. Once the air-conditioner is switched off, the Auto Clean feature automatically dries the heat exchanger to help reduce the build-up of bacteria and odours caused by lingering moisture.

It does this through a three-stage process3. First, a gentle airflow removes internal moisture for 10 minutes. It then uses WindFree cooling for another 10 minutes after checking the internal temperature and humidity4, before repeating the cooling cycle for a further 10 minutes if necessary5. The result – less moisture inside the unit, helping to reduce the build-up of bacteria and odours after each use.

This type of automation can make a noticeable difference in everyday routines. If you are arriving home late after work, Auto Clean will make it easier for you to relax in a cool room, without having to think about changing the cooling mode once you are done.

How AI makes air-conditioner maintenance easier

Another key highlight of the Bespoke AI WindFree Pro Air Conditioner is that it can monitor and diagnose itself, providing suggestions when maintenance is needed. The system uses AI to check everything from refrigerant levels to sensors and indoor and outdoor unit motors, while the Home Care feature in SmartThings app also keeps track of filter status.

AI-powered monitoring helps the Bespoke AI WindFree Pro to perform at its best by checking key components and alerting users when maintenance is required. Image is for Illustrative purposes only. PHOTO: SAMSUNG

These frequent reminders and maintenance cues can be especially useful for households with pets or young children, where the air conditioner may run for longer periods and filters can accumulate dust and pet hair more quickly. Early maintenance notifications can also help prevent unexpected performance issues, especially during a heatwave, when reliable cooling matters most.

While some manual maintenance is still required, Samsung has made this much easier as well. The new Easy Open Blade opens without the need for additional tools, giving users convenient access to clean both the WindFree micro-holes and the inner blade of the unit. The detachable blade also allows for easy internal cleaning.

The detachable blade allows for easy internal cleaning. Image is for Illustrative purposes only. PHOTO: SAMSUNG

Instead of a disposable replacement filter, the Bespoke AI WindFree Pro features a washable filter that can simply be removed and rinsed under running water. Even with regular washing and drying, the filter is designed for long-term use, so you can spend less on replacements and maintenance.

Ultimately, Samsung’s approach reflects a broader shift happening across today’s smart homes. People want appliances that perform well while reducing the time spent on chores. The Bespoke AI WindFree Pro comprehensively delivers that by combining automated cleaning functions, AI-powered monitoring, and easier manual maintenance access in a single system.



For more information, visit Samsung.com