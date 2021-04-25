Salt and labour

Part of the work of harvesting salt requires the levelling of land on a salt pan (above). For most of the year, salt farmers - also known as "Agariyas" - in a sparse corner of western Gujarat dig deep wells before using diesel pumps to direct water into large rectangular basins, where it evaporates and leaves salt crystals behind. India is the world's third-biggest producer of salt and nearly three-quarters of its annual output comes from Gujarat. A tonne of the salt crystals fetches 300 rupees (S$5.40), but unpredictable rainfall, rising temperatures and frequent dust storms have slashed yields. The Agariyas say their ancestors have farmed salt in the region for more than 500 years. Their homes in the Gujarati desert, far from the state's population centres, are not connected to the electricity grid. A government initiative launched nearly a decade ago helped some farmers replace their diesel pumps with solar-powered motors to help lower their production costs. Most farmers do not want to give up their trade, but acknowledge the work is becoming more difficult as the weather changes.

PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE