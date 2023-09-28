From lifting saggy skin to treating erectile dysfunction: How new collagen-boosting treatments can help

There is a reason why collagen is the buzzword when it comes to maintaining the body’s youth and vitality. “Collagen is proven to support skin elasticity and hydration, improve hair and nail strength, increase muscle mass, and help reduce the discomforts associated with osteoarthritis, among other benefits,” says Dr Kenneth Lee, founder and medical director of Dr Plus Aesthetics Clinic, who aptly describes it as the “foundation of skin”.

But even the sturdiest foundation can break down over time. Collagen production slows dramatically as we age – it is estimated that your body loses about 1 per cent of collagen each year after the age of 30. This reduction will decrease skin thickness and density, causing some of the most visible signs of ageing: loss of firmness, wrinkles and saggy skin.

“Collagen’s main role is to provide structure, strength and support throughout your body,” reminds Dr Lee. “Without it, there’s no scaffolding for the skin to hold it up.” Ageing is not the only contributor that a breakdown in collagen. He adds that environmental factors, such as sun exposure, poor nutrition and smoking, can expedite this decline.