From lifting saggy skin to treating erectile dysfunction: How new collagen-boosting treatments can help

There is a reason why collagen is the buzzword when it comes to maintaining the body’s youth and vitality. “Collagen is proven to support skin elasticity and hydration, improve hair and nail strength, increase muscle mass, and help reduce the discomforts associated with osteoarthritis, among other benefits,” says Dr Kenneth Lee, founder and medical director of Dr Plus Aesthetics Clinic, who aptly describes it as the “foundation of skin”.
But even the sturdiest foundation can break down over time. Collagen production slows dramatically as we age – it is estimated that your body loses about 1 per cent of collagen each year after the age of 30. This reduction will decrease skin thickness and density, causing some of the most visible signs of ageing: loss of firmness, wrinkles and saggy skin.
“Collagen’s main role is to provide structure, strength and support throughout your body,” reminds Dr Lee. “Without it, there’s no scaffolding for the skin to hold it up.” Ageing is not the only contributor that a breakdown in collagen. He adds that environmental factors, such as sun exposure, poor nutrition and smoking, can expedite this decline.
The quest for more collagen
To counteract this process, it is advisable to obtain collagen in other ways. Some methods include maintaining a healthy diet rich in collagen-boosting nutrients, or undergoing treatments such as microneedling or laser therapy.
According to Dr Lee, whose clinic administers such treatments, the best approach to supercharging the body’s collagen production is a multi-faceted one. He adds: “As our bodies age and its natural ability to produce collagen is diminished, we can get more from external sources. Today, there are multiple effective alternatives to ensure that the body receives adequate collagen supply.
“One of them is the consumption of collagen-rich foods. Nutrients like vitamin C, zinc, and amino acids in lean proteins are essential building blocks for collagen synthesis. High-quality collagen supplements can also help.”
Dietary tweaks alone may not suffice. Dr Lee says aesthetic treatments that stimulate the body’s ability to produce collagen are the most effective as they target collagen formation in the dermal layer (the thickest part of the three primary skin layers), leading to longer-lasting results.
Giving a boost to collagen production
Collagen treatments work by replenishing the deficit from the body's natural decline in producing this vital protein. Dr Lee also emphasises the significance of selecting the right treatment to achieve a refreshed yet natural appearance.
Here are some collagen-boosting treatments that are tailored to specific face and body areas.
- Collagen Plus: Trigger your body’s natural collagen production
This non-invasive facial collagen treatment uses a combination of laser therapy, LED lights of different wavelengths, and focused ultrasound energy to trigger your skin’s regenerative process.
By stimulating your body’s natural ability to produce fresh collagen, this treatment can smoothen wrinkles, and promote skin elasticity and hydration, so it is most suited for those with dry, saggy and wrinkled skin.
Dr Lee adds: “Laser, ultrasound and LED light emit distinct forms of energy to the dermal layer, inducing collagen remodelling, thereby fostering an upregulation of collagen production.”
Collagen Plus is a relatively safe procedure, and it is performed by a trained and qualified practitioner. You can also resume your day-to-day activities immediately after the treatment, but you may experience some skin redness for one to two hours afterwards. Dr Lee recommends using a moisturiser and sunscreen to promote healing following any energy-based treatment.
- Hifu Plus: Target stubborn fat on the arms, tummy, hips and thighs
High-intensity focused ultrasound, or Hifu, is a non-invasive treatment that uses ultrasound energy to heat the dermal layer below the skin’s surface. This localised heating causes thermal damage to the tissues and kick-starts the body's inherent healing response, producing collagen.
Hifu can be tailored to treat specific areas of the face such as the eyes, brows, jawline and neck for facial contouring purposes. It can also reduce areas where there are stubborn fat deposits in the body, such as the underarms, tummy, hips and thighs. Dr Plus Aesthetics Clinic offers Hifu Plus, which combines photo rejuvenation to enhance the results of Hifu’s ultrasound energy treatment.
“Unlike surgical procedures that require incisions and anaesthesia, Collagen Plus and Hifu Plus work their magic without any of these invasive elements,” Dr Lee says. “This translates to significantly reduced risks typically associated with surgical procedures, such as the threat of infection or extended recovery periods, and results can last for about a year.”
Most patients report minimal discomfort during the procedure, and there is typically no downtime required so you can resume your normal activities immediately after treatment. Some post-treatment redness may occur, says Dr Lee, but it should quickly subside by using gentle skin care products, staying out of the sun, and staying hydrated.
- Valor Plus: Harder and longer-lasting erections in 30 minutes
For those seeking practical and minimally invasive treatment for erectile dysfunction (ED), Valor Plus may be able to help.
This shockwave therapy, often recommended for patients unresponsive to other treatments, employs targeted low-intensity sound waves to stimulate penile tissue, promoting blood flow, and facilitating the growth of new blood vessels, increasing collagen in a process called collagenesis.
“By promoting the growth of new collagen, it addresses vascular issues, supports tissue repair, enhances erectile quality, and helps sustain erections, leading to an overall improvement in sexual health,” explains Dr Lee. “Building collagen isn't just about looking younger; it's about feeling your best and being your best.”
Patients typically undergo six to 12 sessions lasting about 30 minutes to be able to see optimal results. During this period, doctors closely monitor their progress and customise the treatment as needed.
Dr Lee concludes that even for men without ED, Valor Plus can enhance erectile quality, promoting harder and more spontaneous erections.
