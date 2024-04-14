S’porean actor Mathialagan, who made it to Hollywood, advocates inclusive storytelling

SINGAPORE – For Singaporean actor-director Mathialagan, 59, the path to Hollywood began with a single moment on stage.

At the tender age of 11, he found himself thrust into the limelight – not by choice, but by fate.

“I was attending religious classes during the weekends,” Mathialagan reminisces.

“They had prepared a full-scale drama lasting three hours,” he tells The Straits Times in an exclusive interview.

Mathialagan was selected as a stand-in actor, but fate intervened when the designated lead actor could not fulfil his duties, leaving a void waiting to be filled. With just a month to go before the day of the stage performance, the 11-year-old rookie actor found himself bearing the weight of a lead character’s mantle.

“I was thrown into the deep end, asked to play the main character,” he recalls, the memories vivid even after decades. “I actually cried on stage. Thankfully, my character was depicting a sad scene.”

But amid the tears, a spark was ignited, a passion kindled in the crucible of the stage. The applause that followed, a chorus of validation and admiration, echoed in his ears long after the final curtain fell.

For Mathialagan, that moment was more than just a performance – it was a revelation, a glimpse into a world brimming with possibilities and promises.

“Everyone thought I acted well and applauded me,” he says. “Being young and receiving the praise, I enjoyed it and it caught on to me.”

From that day onwards, Mathialagan’s destiny as a performer was sealed. He honed his craft on the local stage, immersing himself in the world of theatre and discovering the transformative power of storytelling.

His talent and dedication soon caught the attention of casting directors, paving the way for a transition into television performances in 1988, starting with a lead role in local Tamil drama series Sandhya.

It was on the small screen that Mathialagan truly began to make his mark, with standout performances in local productions that captivated audiences and critics alike.

From his portrayal of Dr Baskhar Ram in Mediacorp Channel 5 drama Tanglin (2015 to 2018), and Sanjay Devaraj in legal drama Code Of Law (2012 to 2020), Mathialagan’s versatility and depth as an actor earned him accolades and admiration.

His acting career has been marked by numerous awards. In 2006, he clinched the prestigious Best Actor award at the Asian Television Awards.

His contributions to local Tamil television were further acknowledged with multiple Best Actor awards at Mediacorp’s Pradhana Vizha awards, in 1999, 2003, 2004 and, most recently, 2021.

He says his performances were not just acts of artistry, but also expressions of empathy and understanding, and his unshakeable belief in the transformative power of storytelling.

“As an actor, it’s important to me that minority representation in local programmes is not just tokenism,” Mathialagan says. “We need relatable characters, characters that reflect the diversity of our society and resonate with audiences of all backgrounds.”

For him, representation is not just about ticking boxes or meeting quotas, but about telling stories that reflect the rich tapestry of Singapore’s multicultural society and celebrating the unique experiences and perspectives of all its people.

But Mathialagan’s passion for making a difference extends far beyond the realm of entertainment.

Alongside his acting career, he has dedicated himself to social work, founding the Arpana Foundation, a non-profit charity, that aids communities in India, particularly those vulnerable to natural disasters.