S’porean actor Mathialagan, who made it to Hollywood, advocates inclusive storytelling

SINGAPORE – For Singaporean actor-director Mathialagan, 59, the path to Hollywood began with a single moment on stage.
At the tender age of 11, he found himself thrust into the limelight – not by choice, but by fate.
“I was attending religious classes during the weekends,” Mathialagan reminisces.
“They had prepared a full-scale drama lasting three hours,” he tells The Straits Times in an exclusive interview.
Mathialagan was selected as a stand-in actor, but fate intervened when the designated lead actor could not fulfil his duties, leaving a void waiting to be filled. With just a month to go before the day of the stage performance, the 11-year-old rookie actor found himself bearing the weight of a lead character’s mantle.
“I was thrown into the deep end, asked to play the main character,” he recalls, the memories vivid even after decades. “I actually cried on stage. Thankfully, my character was depicting a sad scene.”
But amid the tears, a spark was ignited, a passion kindled in the crucible of the stage. The applause that followed, a chorus of validation and admiration, echoed in his ears long after the final curtain fell.
For Mathialagan, that moment was more than just a performance – it was a revelation, a glimpse into a world brimming with possibilities and promises.
“Everyone thought I acted well and applauded me,” he says. “Being young and receiving the praise, I enjoyed it and it caught on to me.”
From that day onwards, Mathialagan’s destiny as a performer was sealed. He honed his craft on the local stage, immersing himself in the world of theatre and discovering the transformative power of storytelling.
His talent and dedication soon caught the attention of casting directors, paving the way for a transition into television performances in 1988, starting with a lead role in local Tamil drama series Sandhya.
It was on the small screen that Mathialagan truly began to make his mark, with standout performances in local productions that captivated audiences and critics alike.
From his portrayal of Dr Baskhar Ram in Mediacorp Channel 5 drama Tanglin (2015 to 2018), and Sanjay Devaraj in legal drama Code Of Law (2012 to 2020), Mathialagan’s versatility and depth as an actor earned him accolades and admiration.
His acting career has been marked by numerous awards. In 2006, he clinched the prestigious Best Actor award at the Asian Television Awards.
His contributions to local Tamil television were further acknowledged with multiple Best Actor awards at Mediacorp’s Pradhana Vizha awards, in 1999, 2003, 2004 and, most recently, 2021.
He says his performances were not just acts of artistry, but also expressions of empathy and understanding, and his unshakeable belief in the transformative power of storytelling.
“As an actor, it’s important to me that minority representation in local programmes is not just tokenism,” Mathialagan says. “We need relatable characters, characters that reflect the diversity of our society and resonate with audiences of all backgrounds.”
For him, representation is not just about ticking boxes or meeting quotas, but about telling stories that reflect the rich tapestry of Singapore’s multicultural society and celebrating the unique experiences and perspectives of all its people.
But Mathialagan’s passion for making a difference extends far beyond the realm of entertainment.
Alongside his acting career, he has dedicated himself to social work, founding the Arpana Foundation, a non-profit charity, that aids communities in India, particularly those vulnerable to natural disasters.
“It started as a once-a-year thing,” Mathialagan says. “But now, my friends and I are actively helping people in India, especially communities (of) nomads living on the outskirts in towns who are most susceptible to floods and all.”
As his star continued to rise on the local scene, Mathialagan found himself drawn to new challenges and opportunities beyond the shores of Singapore. In the fiercely competitive world of regional cinema, he sought to carve out a niche for himself, showcasing his talent and versatility to audiences in countries such as Malaysia and India.
According to him, his foray into Tamil cinema proved to be a turning point in his career.
His performance in Indian-Tamil films like Penguin, a 2020 mystery thriller, earned him acclaim and recognition from audiences and critics. His portrayal of the main antagonist, psychotic killer and psychologist Dr David, earned him the title of Best Character Actor at the 14th Edison Awards in India in 2022.
He also has the experience of directing and writing a 24-part series for a Malaysian TV channel.
“I’ve always been drawn to serious storytelling,” Mathialagan says. “But I’ve also learnt to embrace comedy and explore new genres, knowing that it’s all part of the journey as an actor.”
It was this spirit of adventure and willingness to embrace new challenges that led Mathialagan to his latest triumph on the silver screen – a small yet meaningful role in Hollywood action thriller Monkey Man (2024).
“I felt on top of the world when I came on screen,” Mathialagan recalls. “It was a moment I’ll never forget, seeing my name in the credits alongside some of the biggest names in Hollywood.”
British actor Dev Patel’s directorial debut Monkey Man has received a rating of 89 per cent on film review site Rotten Tomato as at April 13.
Mathialagan is among just a handful of Singaporean actors who made it to Hollywood, including Pierre Png, Fiona Xie, Fann Wong and Lim Kay Tong.
For Mathialagan, acting is not just a profession but a calling, a chance to connect with audiences and tell stories that resonate with the human experience.
“Not many fields or crafts around can help you understand yourself and people around you, or can help you improve as a person,” he says.
“I feel theatre and acting does that to a person.”
- Monkey Man is showing in Singapore.