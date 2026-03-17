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S. Korean President Lee Jae Myung orders safety, security measures ahead of BTS show

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Workers set up the stage for a free concert by K-pop group BTS at Gwanghwamun Square, in Seoul, South Korea, on March 16, 2026. President Lee Jae Myung said that the government must focus on safety for the performance.

Workers set up the stage for a free concert by K-pop group BTS at Gwanghwamun Square, in Seoul, on March 16.

PHOTO: EPA

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SEOUL – South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on March 17 called on government agencies to ensure that safety and security measures are fully in place for the BTS show to be held in central Seoul on March 21.

Speaking at the Cabinet meeting on March 17, Mr Lee said that the government must focus on safety for the performance.

“Ministry of Interior and Safety, police, fire department and all other related ministries should prepare for all possibilities,” Mr Lee said.

“Although likelihood is not said to be high, (government agencies) should prepare for the possibility of terrorism.”

Referring to a recent fire at a hotel in central Seoul, Mr Lee also ordered government agencies to review safety measures at such facilities.

The fire occurred on March 14 at a hotel in central Seoul, resulting in injuries to 10 foreign tourists. A Japanese tourist in her 50s has yet to regain consciousness, and two others were seriously injured in the incident.

The Safety Ministry has since launched a safety review of 5,481 lodging facilities in central Seoul. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.