Run, connect, celebrate: The small Central Park race that became a global phenomenon

From a small race in New York’s Central Park in 1977 that drew 200 people from 50 companies, the Corporate Challenge now spans the world. As the race celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, more than 230,000 participants from across 16 locations in eight countries – Argentina, Australia, China, Germany, Singapore, South Africa, the United Kingdom and the United States – will come together to celebrate fitness, teamwork and their communities.

Singapore hosted the first Corporate Challenge in Asia in 2004 and celebrated its 20th consecutive race last year. The 5.6 km running event is the largest corporate running event in the country, and a key social moment in the business calendar.

“The Corporate Challenge has been a mainstay of corporate Singapore for over 20 years, with strong participation from across multiple business sectors and different levels of fitness and abilities,” says J.P. Morgan’s head of Asia-Pacific equity research James Sullivan. “It’s a fantastic event and represents everything that’s so great about this city.”

Runners at one of the first Corporate Challenge races.

Hear from four JPMorganChase Corporate Challenge participants

J.P. Morgan compliance risk management lead Lam Wai Chong shares that the Corporate Challenge got him to start running again. PHOTO: JPMORGANCHASE

Dream JPMorganChase Corporate Challenge location? Buenos Aires

What motivates you during the run? Knowing that I’ll be fitter than yesterday

What is your lucky charm for runs? Bright socks

Mr Lam Wai Chong, a compliance risk management lead at the global financial institution, will be taking part in his second Corporate Challenge, after making a renewed commitment to fitness 15 years after hanging up his running shoes.

When Mr Lam took part in the event for the first time last year, it was difficult. Before graduating from university 15 years ago, he ran regularly and completed marathons, but the demands of working life put an end to his rigorous exercise regime.

“I stayed somewhat active by playing football or basketball now and then, but I wasn’t really prepared for the Corporate Challenge last year,” he shares. Since then, he has made it a priority to run three to four times a week, covering 8km each time. His zeal has rubbed off on his wife too, who runs with him and is pursuing her own fitness goals.

“The journey has been transformative, both on my physique and the number on the weighing scale, so I’m trying to do it for as long as I can,” he shares. “The event is well-organised and the atmosphere is a mix of fun and hard work, so I’m looking forward to this year’s race – and ready to run, network and eat.”

Elaine Choo, J.P. Morgan’s senior relationship manager for the Commercial & Investment Bank business, enjoys bonding with colleagues outside the office through the race. PHOTO: JPMORGANCHASE

Your favourite place to run in Singapore? Gardens by the Bay

Your go-to running music? 1980s mambo

Words of inspiration for runners? Every journey (and run) begins with a single step

After participating in two Corporate Challenge races, J.P. Morgan’s sales and marketing senior relationship manager Elaine Choo has learned more about her clients and colleagues.

“I didn’t expect to spend so many hours post-race just chatting. It’s such a fun event, and I also found out which clients and colleagues have a competitive streak in them,” she says.

“Corporate Challenge is a great opportunity to bring our colleagues, clients and community together for a fun evening of exercise, food and drink. And getting to know people personally and socially definitely leads to deeper partnerships in the long run.”

J.P. Morgan’s head of Asia-Pacific Equity Research James Sullivan has taken part in almost all 20 editions of the race in Singapore. PHOTO: JPMORGANCHASE

Your go-to running music? 1970s rock

What motivates you during the run? When your body finds its flow, and your mind can wander

Words of inspiration for runners? Go for it and don’t be afraid to find your limits – it’s the only way to push past them

A veteran of Corporate Challenge, Mr James Sullivan has run almost all 20 editions of the race in Singapore. “It’s an ideal way to get together with colleagues from various parts of the bank in a very different setting than sitting in the office,” he says.

One year, he had a friendly competition with the firm’s head of sales. “There was a massive amount of bravado and ribbing in the weeks leading up to the race, and that was a lot of fun for our teams.”

He adds that the Corporate Challenge underlines JPMorganChase’s commitment to community and to balancing corporate life with more healthy activities such as running.

“The race’s 5.6km distance is short enough for runners to really have a go at it, but also long enough to make it interesting. The event also focuses on the runners and their teams, which makes for a great day and keeps people coming back.”

For J.P. Morgan’s project manager Ng Poh Yen, the race has become a bonding event for her team. PHOTO: JPMORGANCHASE

Words of inspiration for new runners? Start slow, get used to running for a longer distance, then try to run a bit faster

What motivates you during the run? I really enjoy the feel of being lighter, refreshed and happy after the run

Your post-run snack? Ice-cold 100Plus

J.P. Morgan project manager Ng Poh Yen remembers her first Corporate Challenge in 2024: walking the full 5.6km course with her team and best friend from work, chatting and laughing all the way. An infrequent runner at the time, she knew she would have trouble running even 1km, so she opted to walk, and her colleagues accompanied her all the way.

Months later, she joined the bank’s Run Club with her manager, training at a stadium with colleagues. “It helps because there are always runners at different parts of the track, encouraging you to keep going. My manager and I still attend the runs together and motivate each other,” she says.

For her, the race is really about the camaraderie. “It has become a bonding event for my team. We also hang out with other colleagues at the after-run party, over food and at the photo booths where we capture our moments together.”