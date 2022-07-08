Root Awakening: Succulent plant is called Donkey Ears

Succulent plant is called Donkey Ears

What is this plant and how do I care for it? As it grows, the lower leaves droop and rot.

Alan Tok

The plant is botanically known as Kalanchoe gastonis-bonnieri. Its common name is Donkey Ears, which is likely a reference to the appearance of its large leaves.

This plant needs good light to thrive, so grow it in a spot that gets at least six hours of direct sunlight a day. The growing media should be well-drained. Let the plant dry out slightly between watering sessions.

The rotten lower leaves indicate that the current growing medium is too moist. Water the plant less frequently and make sure it gets enough sunlight, which will help to dry it out.

The Donkey Ears can produce numerous plantlets along the edges of its leaves and can behave like a weed if these plantlets are allowed to drop and grow around the mother plant.

Lack of light limits gardening options

I live in a walk-up apartment with a flower trough that gets only a little morning sun. Is there a flowering or colourful shrub I can plant which will bloom with minimal sunlight?

Philip Siow

Plants require light to photosynthesise and grow. With so little light, your options are limited. Without further details on the duration and intensity of the morning sunlight your planter gets, it is difficult to advise on a suitable plant.

For dim areas, you can choose foliage plants that are tolerant of low light conditions. Unfortunately, flowering species are generally unsuitable for such conditions, as most of them need more light.

You can consider cultivars from the Dracaena genus and aroids such as the ZZ plant (Zamioculcas zamiifolia) and Peace Lily (Spathiphyllum cannifolium), but these plants will dry out quickly if the site is too windy.

Alternatively, you can set up an indoor garden by a window and install grow lights, which will give you more options in terms of the plants that can be grown.

Shrub is the South African Leaf