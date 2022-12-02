Root Awakening: Ruellia plants may have mites

I last wrote to you about the difficulties with my indoor tree (identified as Ficus benghalensis), with its leaves browning and being eaten by bugs. I am planning to transplant it to a side garden at a house. However, the land is bordered by a retaining wall-cum-fence. I am worried the root system of the tree may spread too wide and damage the existing drain and the wall. Is it safe to transplant the tree, along with a variegated species on this side garden?

Cheng Liang Gek

You are correct that planting your ficus plant in the ground, where it will grow large with its invasive roots, can damage nearby structures. There is no perfect solution to this. Root control growing bags may not work as the fabric used to make them will deteriorate over time.

You may want to consider growing the plant in a large container and place a concrete slab below the base of the pot. The concrete slab is a way to prevent the roots of the plant from growing directly into the ground, especially if the container is placed over earth. You will need to monitor the growth of the roots on a regular basis to prevent them from doing so.

As the plant grows, you will need to prune its canopy to manage its size so that it does not topple over from its own weight or get blown over by the wind. You may need to construct a supporting structure to hold the plant and its container in place as an added measure.

Note that a smaller plant will be easier to maintain, especially compared with the expense and equipment required for the upkeep of a larger plant.

