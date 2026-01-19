Straitstimes.com header logo

Roger Allers, co-director of The Lion King, dies at 76

Film-maker Roger Allers worked on films such as Tron, The Little Mermaid and Beauty and the Beast.



PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM ROGERALLERS/INSTAGRAM

WASHINGTON - Roger Allers, a film-maker and animation wizard who co-directed The Lion King and other huge Disney hits, has died at the age of 76, Disney said.

Besides

The Lion King

, which came out in 1994, Allers worked on films such as Tron,

The Little Mermaid

 and

Beauty and the Beast

.

Allers died suddenly at his home in California on Jan 17 after a short illness, The Hollywood Reporter said.

Disney chief executive Robert Iger paid tribute to Allers in a post on Instagram on the evening of Jan 18.

“Roger Allers was a creative visionary whose many contributions to Disney will live on for generations to come,” Mr Iger said.

“He understood the power of great storytelling – how unforgettable characters, emotion and music can come together to create something timeless,” Mr Iger added. AFP

