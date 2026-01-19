Roger Allers, co-director of The Lion King, dies at 76
WASHINGTON - Roger Allers, a film-maker and animation wizard who co-directed The Lion King and other huge Disney hits, has died at the age of 76, Disney said.
The Lion King, which came out in 1994, Allers worked on films such as Tron,
The Little Mermaidand
Beauty and the Beast.
Allers died suddenly at his home in California on Jan 17 after a short illness, The Hollywood Reporter said.
Disney chief executive Robert Iger paid tribute to Allers in a post on Instagram on the evening of Jan 18.
“Roger Allers was a creative visionary whose many contributions to Disney will live on for generations to come,” Mr Iger said.
“He understood the power of great storytelling – how unforgettable characters, emotion and music can come together to create something timeless,” Mr Iger added. AFP