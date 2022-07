SINGAPORE - At a ward in Changi General Hospital (CGH), a 120cm-tall robot calls out to patients: "Hello everyone, I am Pepper. Let's do an exercise together."

The embodiment of the smiley-face emoji, Pepper can respond to audio cues in English and is programmed to engage when patients are unresponsive too. The robot demonstrates simple movements for exercise and also gets patients to sing or recognise songs.