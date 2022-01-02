Robert Redford, Sandra Bullock and more pay tribute to Betty White

LOS ANGELES - Tributes have poured in for beloved The Golden Girls actress Betty White, who died on New Year's Eve, just a few weeks shy of her 100th birthday.

After the news broke, actor Robert Redford said in a statement to E! News: "Betty lived life devoted to her craft and her love of animals. She made us all laugh, including me."

Making reference to a long-running joke between them, he added: "I had a crush on her too."

In a People magazine special on her upcoming 100th birthday, published on Dec 28, she had mentioned actor Ryan Reynolds, as well as Redford.

"I've heard Ryan can't get over his thing for me but Robert Redford is The One."

Redford did not reply at the time, but Reynolds jokingly responded on Twitter: "I'm absolutely sick of the media exploiting past relationships just to drive clicks."

Reynolds had been calling White his "ex-girlfriend" since they starred in 2009 romantic comedy The Proposal, while White had said for years she had a thing for Redford.

In his Instagram Stories tribute to her, Reynolds wrote: "The world looks different now. She was great at defying expectations. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We'll miss you, Betty."