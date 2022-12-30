Ring in 2023 at six of the hottest heartland countdown parties

SINGAPORE – After almost three years, countdown parties are back in their full glory. The biggest one in town, the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2023, is expected to draw about 500,000 revellers on New Year’s Eve.

While people celebrate a return to normal, there is also a need to be mindful of crowd surges during such large-scale events.

The Itaewon crowd crush in Seoul, South Korea – which saw more than 100,000 people gathering for a Halloween event – is still fresh in the minds of many. More than 150 people died in the October tragedy.

During the Christmas period in Singapore, the police stepped in to exercise crowd control, including imposing busking curbs, in Orchard Road.

Instead of jostling with the hordes in town, why not ring in 2023 in your neighbourhood?

More than 20 community clubs (CCs) in Housing Board (HDB) estates are hosting countdown parties, complete with dazzling fireworks to cap the night. Anyone can attend the events, most of which are free.

They include those at integrated hubs One Punggol and Our Tampines Hub, as well as CCs in Boon Lay and MacPherson. The celebrations are organised by the People’s Association (PA) Grassroots Organisations.

More than 70,000 residents are expected to join in the heartland parties.

PA says it is working with the authorities to ensure that safety and security measures are in place. Staff and volunteers will be on-site to monitor and manage crowds.

The highlights of the events include performances by local celebrities such as Najip Ali and Mark Lee, interactive games, carnivals, food trucks and movie screenings. There is also a wide range of family-friendly programmes.

So, forget about heading to town and usher in the new year at six of the hottest countdown parties in the heartland.