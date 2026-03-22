Revolutionary treatment gives dogs with heart disease a second chance

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SINGAPORE – As a veterinarian, delivering a diagnosis of heart failure is one of the most difficult parts of my job.

Mitral valve disease (MVD) is the most common heart condition in dogs, particularly affecting breeds like the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, dachshund and poodle, which have a high genetic risk.

However, the disease is possible in any dog breed. As dogs age, their hearts naturally degenerate and sometimes the heart valves start to leak. As the leak progresses, blood begins to flow backwards during each heartbeat.

This leak is commonly appreciated as a heart murmur when your veterinarian listens to your dog’s chest using a stethoscope. Subsequently, as more blood leaks backwards, the heart works harder and harder to compensate. Over months or years, it gradually enlarges and weakens, which eventually leads to heart failure.

There have been cases where heart failure has killed dogs within a few short weeks.

For years, MVD did not have a cure, so medication was used to manage the symptoms. In humans, surgery (either via open-heart or keyhole) is the treatment of choice.

The current limitation of medications

The medications for heart failure do not treat the underlying problem of leaking heart valves. While medication can slow the progression and manage symptoms for a period, it cannot fix the valve itself.

Additionally, some medicine carry risks of side effects, such as stressing the kidneys and eventually causing kidney failure. Therefore, regular monitoring is required to protect the other organs.

On average, a dog suffering from heart failure will live another nine to 15 months after being diagnosed. During this period, sudden deterioration of the disease and sudden death are possible.

It is important to minimise, or completely stop, vigorous exercise or any activity that may lead to a sudden increase in heart rate. A sudden increase in heart rate or blood pressure can risk tearing the chordae tendineae (heart strings). If this happens, it can be a life-threatening emergency.

A breakthrough in canine heart care

For decades, the gold standard for fixing a leaky mitral valve has been open-heart surgery. This complex procedure requires stopping the heart and using a heart-lung bypass machine while surgeons repair the valve.

While it has a high success rate of over 88 per cent at specialised centres, the long recovery, high cost and limited availability make it inaccessible for many.

In Asia, for instance, owners seeking open-heart surgery for their dogs have had to travel to Japan.

Now, a minimally invasive procedure is changing the landscape of canine cardiology. Instead of opening the chest and stopping the heart, Transcatheter Edge-to-Edge Repair (TEER) is performed on a beating heart through a small incision, typically only 4cm long.

With TEER, owners can get the procedure done locally and with faster results.

Surgeons , guided by advanced imaging, navigate a catheter to the leaky valve and deploy a tiny, specialised device to clip the two valve leaflets together. This adds stability to the leaking heart valves, so the heart valve can close more effectively and reduce the backward flow of blood.

What recovery looks like and why it matters

Because TEER avoids the physical trauma of open-chest surgery, most dogs are up and moving within 24 to 48 hours of the procedure. Many patients even return home within a few days. In contrast, open-heart surgery commonly requires weeks of hospitalisation.

Studies show that TEER improves heart function and extends a dog’s lifespan by years. Dogs treated with TEER are expected to have a reduced heart size and medications can be reduced or even discontinued.

As a result, owners frequently report a noticeable improvement in their dog’s quality of life, with better breathing comfort and a return of their former strength.

Ding Ding, a nine-year-old maltipoo, suffered from end-stage heart failure and had only a few months left to live. After TEER , an ultrasound showed that her heart had become smaller.

Soon after, her owner sent a video of Ding Ding joyfully running around at home. Remarkably, her heart disease went from end-stage to virtually non-existent.

Your role as a pet parent

While innovations like TEER are transforming what is possible, early detection remains the critical factor in managing heart disease. As a pet owner, you are on the front line.

Be on the lookout for these early warning signs:

A new or worsening cough, often worse at night.

Tiring easily on walks or during play.

Faster or more laboured breathing.

Gagging as if trying to clear their throat.

A swollen abdomen.

If you notice any of these signs, schedule an appointment with your veterinarian.

A brighter future for our best friends

The journey with a dog diagnosed with heart disease is an emotional one.

MVD is often silent in its early stages, detectable only through a stethoscope during a routine check-up. Unfortunately, by the time clinical signs appear, such as coughing, laboured breathing and tiring easily on walks, the disease may already be significantly advanced.

Thus, regular check-ups, especially for senior dogs and at-risk breeds, are your best defence. Ask your vet to listen to your dog’s heart at every annual health check-up.

If a murmur is detected, ask for a formal echocardiogram, an ultrasound of the heart. If MVD is detected, consider a referral to a TEER centre. Early diagnosis means earlier intervention, more treatment options and a longer lifespan.

The field of veterinary cardiology is moving faster than most pet owners realise. Procedures that once existed only in human medicine are now being adapted and refined for animals with extraordinary results.

TEER offers the promise of a better quality of life and more time to create memories with the furry family members you hold dear.