Revamped Muji Plaza Singapura is brand’s largest flagship store in South-east Asia

SINGAPORE – Muji Plaza Singapura reopened on Nov 22, and it is now more than twice its original size. At 38,000 sq ft, it is also the brand’s largest flagship store in South-east Asia.

Those looking to renovate their homes can head to the revamped Dhoby Ghaut outlet for interior and lifestyle design consulting services.

Muji Renovation is a one-stop shop for renovation and home furnishing services. It features a 1,045 sq ft, four-room HDB mock-up flat that showcases the Japanese retailer’s signature minimalist aesthetics.

Also new is a section featuring home-grown brands and products that share Muji’s values on sustainability and environmental care.

For instance, local bicycle retailer Ascent Bikes, which sells high-quality customisable urban bicycles, has a space for shoppers to browse its two-wheelers.

Once a seasonal pop-up, the Muji Community Market is now a permanent space that highlights products from lesser-known Japanese regions.

Ehime is currently the featured prefecture. For a limited time, customers can buy sake, marmalade, tea and syrup from the region, which is also known as Japan’s citrus kingdom.

The popular Cafe&Meal Muji has expanded with more seating space. Check out the matcha Swiss roll with Hokkaido cream cheese filling and Ehime iyokan marmalade, which is available only at Plaza Singapura from now until Dec 3.

The variety of ready-to-eat food has also increased to include more than 30 frozen meals such as pizzas, simmered mackerel, smoked salmon and sauteed white fish with basil.

Muji’s fashion department now includes maternity wear and a wider range of baby and children’s clothes.

There is also a dedicated section for sustainable everyday essentials, such as hand towels, cooking tools and stationery items, all priced at under $10.

As part of its grand opening, Muji Plaza Singapura has special discounts for five days from now till Nov 26. They include buy-one-get-one-free promotions for items such as small-bead sofa sets and canvas totes, and 20 per cent discount on selected products.