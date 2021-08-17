Rev into the past

A 1970 Lamborghini 400GT Espada and a master model of the 1954 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Sprint are among the exhibits on display at the Moscow show, 100 Years Of Italian Style Cars Of Nuccio Bertone (above). The exhibition, which opened last week, features cars from the 1950s to 2010s produced by the body shop of Italian automobile designer and constructor Bertone. It is organised with the support of the Italian Embassy in Moscow, the Italian Institute of Culture in Moscow, the Nuccio Bertone Foundation, the National Automobile Museum in Turin, the Bonfanti-Vimar Museum and the Ancetres Club Italia registry.

PHOTO: EPA-EFE