Retrenched three times in one year: Here’s how to bounce back after being laid off

Ms Sabrina Ho was retrenched three times in the space of 12 months during the financial crisis of 2007 to 2008. Then a junior employee in recruitment and executive search firms in Hong Kong, she was the last one in and first one out when business tanked.

Since there were no jobs to be had in recruitment, she looked for roles in other industries. She remembers queuing under the hot sun with hundreds of other workers for a hotel job, which she did not get. Eventually, she landed a stable position with the Hong Kong Trade Development Council.