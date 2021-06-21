Replicate a hotel stay at home

While travel may be all about having new experiences, for some, one of the best things about it is luxuriating in the comfort of a hotel.The perfumed air, indulgent bath amenities and soft bed sheets of a hotel suite are quintessential elements of a well-pampered break.

Here are other ways to recreate a holiday-from-home experience without travelling.

Have a hotel spa experience at home

For an easy way to make your home redolent of a hotel spa, focus on elements that will calm the senses.

Scented candles and aromatherapy room sprays are instant mood-lifters that can make your space smell like a holiday spot in seconds.

Try using scents laden with notes of white tea, musk and fig to evoke stays in five-star hotels.

With some dim lighting and relaxing music to set the mood, an evening with a face mask on could spell a rejuvenating escape from reality.

Transform your bedroom into a hotel suite

The bedroom becomes even more of a sanctuary when elements of a hotel suite are incorporated.

Opt for buttery-soft and breathable bedlinen from brands like Sojao and Sunday Bedding and pillow sprays in calming scents like lavender to induce deep sleep.

Plush bedroom slippers and cosy loungewear are a must for extra comfort while a glass of fruit-infused water or a small floral arrangement on the bedside table are little additions worth going the extra mile for.

Bedeck your bathroom with luxe toiletries

What is a hotel suite without the extravagance of a bathroom packed with luxe toiletries?

The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore offers luxury bath amenities by London brand Asprey while Capella Singapore provides miniature bottles of Aesop toiletries for guests.

Level up your own bathroom with luxury toiletries from brands like Malin & Goetz, L'Occitane and Le Labo.

To complete your ultimate hotel bath experience, have an extra-fluffy 100 per cent Egyptian cotton towel from Oak & Sand ($34.90) ready to wrap yourself into post-shower.