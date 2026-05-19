Remember the time: A look back at Michael Jackson’s 90s visits to Singapore as biopic tops charts

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Michael Jackson surrounded by fans and photographers on his arrival at Raffles Hotel in October 1996 for his world tour to promote his HIStory album.

SINGAPORE - Nearly two decades after his death, the late King of Pop Michael Jackson is back in the spotlight following the huge global success of the theatrical biopic Michael.

The film has earned US$577 million (S$739 million) worldwide in just three weeks, overtaking Elvis to become the second highest-grossing music biopic of all time. It has also climbed back to No. 1 in the US box office in its fourth weekend, doing better than newer releases such as The Devil Wears Prada 2.

The renewed craze is not just driven by long-time fans who grew up during Jackson’s peak in the 1980s and 1990s.

The pop star, who died in 2009 at age 50 due to acute propofol intoxication, has had more than 4.4 million posts spawned about him on social media platform TikTok.

Many feature Gen Z and Gen Alpha users spontaneously breaking into Jackson’s dance routines in public, as part of a wider global trend spreading online and on the streets.

The Michael biopic opened in Singapore cinemas on April 23 , and fans here can also look forward to tribute production This Is Michael at Capitol Theatre on June 5.

The movie’s success has also sparked renewed interest in Jackson’s music, with hits such as Billie Jean and Beat It returning to the Billboard Global 200 charts amid a surge in streaming, radio play and sales.

The Straits Times looks back at the times the King of Pop visited Singapore in the 1990s.

Birthday show and medical scare

Michael Jackson played to a total crowd of about 80,000 fans across the two shows. PHOTO: ST FILE

The 13-time Grammy award winner performed at the old Singapore National Stadium in Kallang on Aug 29 and Sept 1 in 1993, as part of his Dangerous world tour .

He played to a total crowd of about 80,000 fans across the two shows.

His first Singapore show took place on his 35th birthday. The band surprised him by playing Happy Birthday and the crowd sang along.

His second concert was originally scheduled for Aug 30, but was postponed to Sept 1 after Jackson suffered a severe migraine.

He reportedly collapsed before the show owing to an acute vascular headache and had to be sent to Mount Elizabeth Hospital.

A recording of the star’s apology for the postponement was played at a press conference at the then Westin Stamford Hotel.

His close friend, British-American actress Elizabeth Taylor, also flew from Los Angeles to Singapore to support him.

Staying at the Raffles Hotel

Michael Jackson looks out the window of his Raffles Hotel suite and waves to fans below. PHOTO: ST FILE

During his 1993 stay, Jackson stayed in the luxurious Sir Stamford Raffles Presidential Suite at the Raffles Hotel.

Before checking into his room, he waved to his fans who had swarmed the hotel’s driveway.

Michael Jackson with Raffles Hotel historian Leslie Danker (right), who worked there for over 40 years. PHOTO: RAFFLES HOTEL SINGAPORE/FACEBOOK

Raffles Hotel historian Leslie Danker, who worked there for over 40 years, recalled that Jackson was soft- spoken .

He told local media: “His arrival to the hotel was something unique. We wanted to keep it low-profile, but word got around and there were 400 people waiting in the driveway for him to arrive. So we changed our plan and I brought him to the staff entrance. But again, word got around and all the staff were lining up there to greet him.”

Orang utans by the pool

The Singapore Zoo brought six orang utans to Jackson by the poolside of Raffles Hotel. PHOTO: SCREENSHOT FROM MICHAELJACKSON_M.J.J/ YOUTUBE

Jackson was a passionate animal lover who housed a wide variety of exotic pets at his California Neverland Ranch. They included chimpanzee Bubbles, tigers Thriller and Sabu and llama Louie.

During his 1993 Dangerous World Tour stop, Jackson reportedly requested a private visit to the Singapore Zoo.

When the zoo declined his request, its staff brought six orang utans – including famous star orang utan Ah Meng – directly to Jackson by the poolside of Raffles Hotel.

Fans at the zoo

Housewife Jyoti Lalwani (in white) rushed to the zoo with her husband and two children after hearing that Jackson might be there. PHOTO: ST FILE

Jackson later visited the zoo with Taylor on Sept 2, 1993 , at the invitation of the zoo’s then executive director Bernard Harrison.

According to The New Paper, housewife Jyoti Lalwani rushed to the zoo with her husband and two children after hearing that Jackson might be there.

She waited at the zoo’s entrance until a white van with Jackson arrived at 5.45pm.

The then 35-year-old said: “I saw a pair of sunglasses and hands waving. I ran up to the van and held my daughter up. Jackson opened the window and held her left hand with his right hand.”

Jackson later opened the door, took her onto his lap and showed her to Taylor.

Return with HIStory tour

Jackson returned to Singapore’s old National Stadium on Oct 24 and 25, 1996, for his world tour promoting his HIStory album. PHOTO: ST FILE

Jackson returned to the old National Stadium on Oct 24 and 25 in 1996 for his world tour to promote his HIStory album.

According to The New Paper, his team brought in Javanese and Balinese furniture worth about $40,000 then to transform his dressing room at the stadium into his inner sanctum. They also brought in $30,000 worth of carpets and rugs.

Michael Jackson's private dressing room at the National Stadium took four days to set up. PHOTO: THE NEW PAPER

Shopping trip at Sim Lim Square

Jackson browsed for music laser discs and video cassette discs at Sim Lim Square after his HIStory concerts. PHOTO: THE NEW PAPER

Wearing his signature fedora and a black mask, Jackson browsed for music laser discs and video cassette discs at Sim Lim Square after his HIStory concerts.

“He was very fascinated by the portable video cassette disc player on display. He asked many questions like how it worked and if he could watch television on it,” a store manager Kelly Lee told The New Paper .

He bought about $2,000 worth of products and posed for pictures with store owners.