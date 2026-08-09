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Reimagining the Merlion: Three poets’ take on the mythical creature for National Day 2026

SINGAPORE – Since poet Edwin Thumboo wrote Ulysses By The Merlion in 1979, it has become an unofficial rite of passage for young Singapore poets to write their takes on the mythical creature. For National Day 2026, The Straits Times commissioned three young writers for their version of the Merlion story. Here’s wishing Singapore a happy 61st birthday.

The Merlion laments

By Izyanti Asa’ari

Writer-designer Izyanti Asa’ari’s poetry explores the gestures the body makes in response to place, memory and myth. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

You say: It’s slippery, the idea of Singapore.

Yes, I am the stacked flash of pure invention.

What I dream calcifies into bedrock. I open my mouth

and images stream ad infinitum; take me in

the millions, each photograph immeasurably different

from the last, each pixel building the pillars of the city

into a spectacle as real as charged glass.

There is nothing flimsy about images.

It is electric. Am I not solid enough for you?

Would you rather the river remain pinned by stone,

that equally mute beast more ghost than story,

more encumbrance than meaning?

What remains will be what is captured

and I am standing very still.

Izyanti Asa’ari is a writer and designer. Her poetry explores the gestures the body makes, willingly or otherwise, in response to place, memory and myth. Her works have appeared in New Singapore Poetries (Gaudy Books, 2022), The Opening Act (Layl Ash-Shayr, 2024) and, most recently, blood/work: ALLTHETIME 02 (Afterimage Press, 2026).

The Merlion Signature

By Mok Zining

Mok Zining is an editor at Ethos Books. Her first book, The Orchid Folios, was shortlisted for the 2022 Singapore Literature Prize. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

Forget glow. Give up the Dew

of Idol Skin for the New

Icon Skin. Think Queen

Elizabeth I, white-armed

Helen of Troy and Empress Wu,

concrete cold and marble matte,

alabaster incandescent, civilisation

white. This three-month treatment

shrouds you first in scaffolding,

shielding you from harsh UV

rays and the undrinkable rain.

Next is the cleansing

of tropical impurities

with our patented hydravortex

technology, using unpolluted Alpine

waters to remove deep-seated

muck, followed by injections

to fill pockets hollowed by bad

vibes. Finally comes the restoration

of the facade with a finish

of Shanghai plaster™, refined

for over a decade by Japanese

researchers to stand firm even

during earthquakes, because facade

is everything. Effectiveness proven

since the Meiji Era. The Merlion

Signature: an unshatterable Empire face

for your Empire waist.

Mok Zining’s first book, The Orchid Folios, was shortlisted for the 2022 Singapore Literature Prize. She is an editor at Ethos Books and at work on an essay collection, The Earthmovers.

The Tired, Washed-Up Mascot at Benjakitti Park

By Max Pasakorn

Max Pasakorn is an award-winning published author of creative non-fiction chapbook A Study In Our Selves (Neon Hemlock Press, 2023). ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

I never imagined I’d find you here

of all places, still so dutiful

under the unmanicured tree.

My boyfriend spotted you first.

“What a coincidence! To meet

the world’s most famous Singaporean

in Bangkok—”

But you wore the blankest eyes and a dry,

crusty grimace. The stone-cold exterior

of an A-grade diplomat. Secrets swallowed,

never spilled, never leaked:

Your whole life, you were hosing our home,

the perfect bidet. Now, the city is spotless.

So clean people can poop in public train toilets.

If you don’t mind me asking, did you ever feel at home?

Every time you flopped, you scattered

this iridescent, scaly mess.

So you apologised profusely.

Mopped and swept and wept.

People back home are not

the type to forgive. How much pain

did you feel before you moved,

before you realised the looks

never mattered?

By the way, I like the moss

growing below your tail.

It looks good on you,

like a shadow painted

by a talented artist.

It’s nice here, watching the same sun

set over the fountains.

I think we all earned it.