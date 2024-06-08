Realities of digital nomad life: ‘It’s not always glamorous’

SINGAPORE – The digital nomad lifestyle is often seen as the epitome of work-life balance. One imagines yoga mornings overlooking a Bali rice field, working remotely at the beach with no hovering boss, and nursing a cocktail at sundown.
However, this seemingly idyllic way of life comes with its own set of hidden costs and challenges. Digital nomads speaking to The Straits Times say social isolation, transience, instability, difficulties in balancing work and life, and limits on career progression are just a few of the obstacles faced in working on the move.