Bayley wins over netizens with resemblance to cartoon dog Snoopy

“Snoopy is that u?” one netizen posted.

Meet Bayley, a female black-and-white Mini Sheepadoodle, that has captured hearts on the Internet in recent weeks, thanks to its resemblance to the pooch from the iconic Peanuts comic strip.

The two-year-old dog, which lives in the United States, sports a large black snout, a mostly white-coated body and a pair of black ears, making it an adorable lookalike for Snoopy.

Bayley has its own Instagram account and, on Tuesday, its owners celebrated National Pet Day by sharing a video of the dog giving a high five, with the caption reading: “Happy National Pet Day. Mum says I am the cutest pet she has ever seen, but to be fair, I am her first and the only furbaby.”

The dog has over 204,000 Instagram followers so far.