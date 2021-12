Alyph has been part of the music industry since 2005, first as one-half of hip-hop duo SleeQ and, after the pair disbanded in 2015, as a producer and collaborator for some of the region's biggest names, including Malaysia's Joe Flizzow and SonaOne.

This year, the 32-year-old rapper-singer made a solo return to the spotlight with the release of his EP III/III in September. Its lead single Adakah Kau Mendengar (Are You Listening) has since surpassed one million streams on Spotify.