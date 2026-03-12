Rapper Hanumankind to make Singapore debut with May 13 show

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE - R apper and songwriter Hanumankind will be performing for the first time in Singapore on May 13 .

In an Instagram post on March 11 , he announced dates for shows in Asia and Australia in May, with tickets to go on sale in the coming week.

Singapore will be the last stop on the Asia leg of his OTW Tour , which will hit Hong Kong, Thailand and Malaysia.

His performance in Singapore will be held at the Foochow Building in Tyrwhitt Road. The Jalan Besar venue is famed for holding high energy and underground gigs.

Raised in Houston, Texas , and born in Kerala , Hanumankind is known for blending Indian influences into his rap tracks.

The rapper, whose real name is Sooraj Cherukat, went viral internationally after the release of his hit song Big Dawgs in 2024 . A remix of the song includes a feature from American rapper A$AP Rocky.

He made his debut in 2019 with his single Daily Dose from his debut EP Kalari , and was the first Indian hip-hop artist to perform at Coachell a in 2025 .

He also recently entered Bollywood with tracks Dhurandhar and Ez-Ez for the 2025 film Dhurandhar .

The film – starring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun – entered online movie guide IMDb’s top 250 films of all time , reported Hindustan Times.

Fans in Singapore can sign up for the presale at the official event page to get early bird prices, before tickets are released on March 20.