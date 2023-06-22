Queen’s ransom: Late rock star Freddie Mercury’s costumes and memorabilia up for auction

SINGAPORE – One of the most abiding images of the late Freddie Mercury, lead singer of Queen, is of him wearing a crown for the British glam-rock band’s European Magic Tour in 1986.

That iconic headpiece and the accompanying velvet cloak will be put up for auction by Sotheby’s in London with an estimated price of between £60,000 (S$102,640) and £80,000.

Mercury, the voice behind rock anthems such as We Will Rock You (1977) and Another One Bites The Dust (1980), died of complications from Aids-related pneumonia in 1991 at the age of 45.

His rise to fame, and the sex and drugs that followed, was depicted in the film Bohemian Rhapsody (2018). The rock star was played by actor Rami Malek, who won an Oscar for his performance.

Mercury left the contents of his house, Garden Lodge in Kensington, West London, to his close friend Mary Austin.

After caring for the house and its contents for more than 30 years, she decided to put the singer’s belongings up for auction.

These include stage costumes, handwritten lyrics, artworks and personal items like a silver moustache comb. There will be three live auctions for Freddie Mercury, The World Of His Own beginning Sept 6 on consecutive days and three online auctions from Aug 4.

Strong interest is expected for the auction, especially since the original draft for the lyrics of Bohemian Rhapsody is also up for bidding.

The video for the 1975 song has been viewed 1.6 billion times on YouTube to date.

While the estimated price for the lyrics is between £800,000 and £1.2 million, Mr David Macdonald, head of single owner sales at Sotheby’s, reveals that auction items will start at around £100.

“There really is something for art collectors, Freddie fans and music enthusiasts alike,” he says in an e-mail interview. The silver moustache comb – from Tiffany & Co – has a price estimate of between £400 and £600.

“So far, we have catalogued around 60 stage costumes, and this doesn’t even include the wonderful trove of items from Freddie’s personal wardrobe,” he adds.