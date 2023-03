SINGAPORE – As an interior designer, Mr Leon Luo knows how to design a home that looks sleek and modern. However, his own home is anything but.

“It is nice to have a home that looks like a showroom, but it would not reflect our personality,” says the 39-year-old designer, who lives in a five-room Housing Board Design, Build and Sell Scheme (DBSS) flat with his wife Gwen Chiong, 38.