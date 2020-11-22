Princess Diana's brother questions scope of BBC interview probe into Martin Bashir interview

LONDON - Princess Diana's brother has criticised a BBC probe into claims his sister was tricked into an explosive interview in which she spoke about her crumbling marriage.

Prince William, Diana's eldest son, had welcomed the investigation into the 1995 interview, saying it "should help establish the truth behind the actions that led to the Panorama interview and subsequent decisions taken by those in the BBC at the time."

But Diana's brother Charles Spencer tweeted late Friday (Nov 20) that he was "not at all satisfied with the parameters" of the probe into the interview by BBC journalist Martin Bashir for the Panorama programme.

Spencer has alleged Mr Bashir showed him faked documents about how Diana's staff were betraying her, how her husband was cheating and how she was being spied upon, to convince his sister to grant the interview.

The BBC announced Wednesday (Nov 18) the immediate start of an investigation led by Lord Dyson, a former senior British judge, into the events surrounding the interview.

Spencer questioned the scope of the enquiry, saying Lord Dyson should "be free to examine every aspect of this matter, from 1995 to today, as he sees fit".

Prince Harry, William's younger brother who is currently in California, has not publicly commented on the investigation.

The probe will focus on Mr Bashir, who has been accused of using underhand means of convincing Diana to speak to him. It will also consider mocked-up bank statements detailing purported payments from the one of Spencer's former employees to members of the royal staff.

Mr Bashir, 57, who is now the BBC's religious affairs editor, has not responded to the latest claims.

The BBC has said he was seriously unwell after contracting the coronavirus and is also recovering from heart surgery.

The interview between Mr Bashir and the British princess, broadcast 25 years ago, was watched by 22.8 million people.

Diana, who would divorce Prince Charles the heir to the British throne in 1996, detailed the pair's collapsing marriage in the BBC programme.

She famously said "there were three people" in her marriage - her, Charles and his long-time lover Camilla Parker-Bowles - and also revealed she had been unfaithful.

Diana died in Paris car crash in 1997. Charles and Camilla were married in 2005.