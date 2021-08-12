Princely home

To the uninformed eye, Paisley Park could be anything - an abandoned mall, a government compound, a utilitarian office building. It is only the purple love symbol statue (above), the unpronounceable glyph Prince famously went by during a dispute with his label, that gives the 65,000 sq ft complex away as belonging to him. The location has taken on a new life as a museum, where fans can take guided tours at costs ranging from US$45 (S$60) to US$160, depending on the experience. While Prince's living quarters and storied vault of unreleased music are off-limits, there are exhibit spaces housing memorabilia such as flashy costumes, gold records and a "purple room" that pays homage to his seminal album, Purple Rain. Prince died in 2016 at the age of 57 due to an accidental painkiller overdose.

PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE